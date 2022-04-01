CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to report $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

