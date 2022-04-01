Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

