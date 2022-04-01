Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $441.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

