Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,103 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

MRVL stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

