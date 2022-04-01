Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in SAP by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.