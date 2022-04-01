Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

