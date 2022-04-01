Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 795,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

