Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

