Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

CDR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,869. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

