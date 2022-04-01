Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

