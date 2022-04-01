Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CNTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.90.
In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.
