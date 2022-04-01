Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $384,360.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LEU opened at $33.70 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.43.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.