Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $384,360.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEU opened at $33.70 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

