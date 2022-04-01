Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,398. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

