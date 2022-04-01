Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,543,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 289,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

