CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $953.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,065.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

