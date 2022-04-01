CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,590 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,264,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $5,623,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.