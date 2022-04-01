CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.02

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$99.02 and last traded at C$99.24, with a volume of 38316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

