Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.62

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.62 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.20), with a volume of 42,216 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 162,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £30,896.85 ($40,472.69). Insiders have bought 481,856 shares of company stock worth $8,906,145 over the last three months.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

