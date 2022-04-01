Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 17,064 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 537,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,773. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

