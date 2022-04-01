Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

