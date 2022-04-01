Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 291,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

