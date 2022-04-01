Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $545.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

