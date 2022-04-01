Charter Trust Co. Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

