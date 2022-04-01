Charter Trust Co. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.23. 601,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,959. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $401.71 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.11. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

