Charter Trust Co. Has $9.19 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.