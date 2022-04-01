Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,418 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 460,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

