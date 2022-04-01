Charter Trust Co. Sells 4,945 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.