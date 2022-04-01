Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.55. 67,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.07.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

