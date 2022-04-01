Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CPK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

