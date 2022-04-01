Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 64.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 52.2% gain during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

NYSE CVX opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.