Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

