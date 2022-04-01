Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $43.80. Chewy shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 17,324 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

