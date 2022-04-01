China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,103. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

