China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.99.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

