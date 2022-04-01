ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
IMOS stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,488. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.