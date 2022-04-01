ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IMOS stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,488. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

