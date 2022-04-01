Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $2,404,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DASH stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

