Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.