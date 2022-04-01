Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

