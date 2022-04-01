Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $479,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 0.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

SWK stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. 2,414,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

