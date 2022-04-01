Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $331,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. 97,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average is $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.11 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

