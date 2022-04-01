Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases Shares of 4,042 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,926. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

