CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMS. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. 12,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

