CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

