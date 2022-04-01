Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

