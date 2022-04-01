CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 1,033,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,113. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.