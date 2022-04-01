Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 32,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
