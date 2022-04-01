Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 32,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

