Coin98 (C98) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.48 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $335.50 million and approximately $52.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

