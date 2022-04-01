Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.88. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 43,679 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$86.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

