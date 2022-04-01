Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,055. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 50.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.