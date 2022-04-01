Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 624,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

